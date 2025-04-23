Ben Schwartz Takes the Stage in St. Louis

Ben Schwartz (Photo via Greg2600 - CC-by-SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

The ever-versatile Ben Schwartz will bring his stand-up and improv mastery to Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at 7 p.m. Renowned for scene-stealing roles in both television and film, Schwartz is beloved by fans for his quick banter and lively stage presence. This upcoming performance promises to deliver the outrageous comedic moments and audience interaction that have become his trademark.

Tickets for this show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Stifel Theatre box office or secure their spot at ScoreBig, which provides a user-friendly platform for finding tickets to major events, all without hidden fees. Whether you prefer the convenience of online shopping or the certainty of box office service, now is the time to lock in your seats.

Expect a fast-paced evening, as Schwartz is known to adapt his set on the fly, riffing off crowd energy and topical humor. Stifel Theatre, formerly known as Peabody Opera House, has a storied history of hosting top-tier performers, lending an intimate yet grand setting for this comedy spectacle. Don’t miss the chance to see a master improviser deliver a performance you’ll be quoting long after the show ends.

Shop for Ben Schwartz tickets at Stifel Theatre on Sept. 21

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ben Schwartz tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.