Blink-182, Alkaline Trio Bring Missionary Impossible to Darien Lake

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

On September 11 at 7 p.m., Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio will electrify Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, New York, as part of their Missionary Impossible Tour. Revered for hosting some of the biggest summer concerts each year, the Darien Lake venue pairs scenic surroundings with an iconic stage that has seen countless legendary acts.

Blink-182 rose to fame with songs like “Adam’s Song” and “First Date,” capturing the carefree spirit of youth alongside irresistible pop-punk melodies. Alkaline Trio, who emerged in the late 1990s, have cultivated a fiercely loyal following through emotive, guitar-driven anthems. Bringing these two heavyweight acts together on one bill guarantees an evening packed with powerful riffs and singalong moments.

Darien Center’s scenic locale and vibrant fanbase create an environment that complements the upbeat energy of Blink-182 and the driving intensity of Alkaline Trio. Expect an array of classic hits and new material that showcases the bands’ evolution over the years. Whether you’ve been following them since the ‘90s or recently discovered their music, this show is sure to provide an unforgettable live experience.

