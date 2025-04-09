Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Headline Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

The Missionary Impossible Tour makes its way to Bethel, New York, as Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio take the stage at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on September 6 at 7 p.m. This historic venue is located on the legendary site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, offering a unique backdrop for one of pop-punk’s most iconic bands and an influential staple of melodic rock.

Tickets for the show can be purchased through the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts official page. Fans can also score great deals at Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio via ScoreBig, where no hidden fees mean a transparent ticket-buying experience. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Blink-182 defined the late ‘90s and early 2000s pop-punk era with their energetic live shows and irreverent humor, while Alkaline Trio carved a path of their own with darker undertones and resonant lyrics. With both bands on the same bill, fans can expect a night that spans punk’s lighter, party-ready vibes to its deeper emotional offerings. Their mutual love for high-energy rock and roll is sure to ignite the crowd in Bethel.

Whether you’re a longtime fan reliving classic hits or a newcomer eager for your first taste of rock history in an iconic locale, this Missionary Impossible stop will have something for everyone. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts regularly hosts top-tier acts, and this show continues that tradition, promising an unforgettable night under the September sky.

