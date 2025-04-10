Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Hit Walmart AMP in Rogers this September

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio will bring their Missionary Impossible Tour to Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, on September 24 at 7 p.m. This modern outdoor amphitheater has become a regional favorite for fans seeking major music acts with stellar production values.

Tickets can be purchased at the Walmart AMP’s official website. Alternatively, check out Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio on ScoreBig for a fee-free ticket-buying process. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Over the past two decades, Blink-182 have cemented their status as one of pop-punk’s defining forces, delivering upbeat tracks that remain as catchy today as when they first debuted. Alkaline Trio, known for weaving darker themes into their music, offers a powerful contrast that amplifies the energy on stage. Expect each band to dig into fan-favorite hits and unveil new songs that prove their relevancy remains strong.

Rogers provides a warm welcome to touring rock acts, and Walmart AMP’s open-air setting ensures plenty of fresh air and room to dance or lounge on the lawn. Fans should anticipate singalong anthems, melodic breakdowns, and the comedic banter that has become a Blink-182 trademark. This September night promises a high-octane performance for local music lovers and traveling fans alike.

Shop for tickets to Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio at Walmart AMP in Rogers now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10