Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Acrisure Arena in October

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Pop-punk icons Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio bring their Missionary Impossible Tour to Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, on October 4 at 7 p.m. Fans can expect a high-energy performance filled with classic hits like “All the Small Things,” plus newer material that has kept Blink-182 at the forefront of the genre for decades. Alkaline Trio’s anthemic sound will add even more electricity to the night, making this a must-see show for any pop-rock devotee. Acrisure Arena, known for its modern facilities and exciting events lineup, provides an ideal setting for the rowdy and nostalgic vibes that Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio deliver.

With the group’s storied past and countless chart-topping hits, Blink-182 have defined the pop-punk sound for a generation, while Alkaline Trio’s loyal fan base spans over 20 years of rousing performances. Both bands have played to massive crowds around the globe, and their collaborative tour promises a night full of singalong moments and plenty of surprises. Whether you’ve been a dedicated follower from the beginning or are a newer fan ready to experience the energy in person, this Missionary Impossible stop in Thousand Palms is set to be a fall highlight.

