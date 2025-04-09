Blink-182 Bring Tour to Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio continue their Missionary Impossible Tour with a stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on September 9 at 7 p.m. Blink-182’s trademark combo of catchy melodies and humorous lyrics has resonated with fans for decades, while Alkaline Trio’s distinctly melodic punk rock adds another layer of excitement. Set amid the scenic surroundings of Gilford, the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion provides a memorable atmosphere for live music, often praised for its intimate outdoor setting that keeps fans close to the action on stage.

Blink-182 made a name for themselves as pop-punk legends with smash hits like “What’s My Age Again?” and “Dammit,” and they remain fan favorites on stage thanks to their dynamic shows and undeniable musical chemistry. Alkaline Trio, known for their fusion of punk energy and heartfelt storytelling, add an extra edge. Together, these bands promise a night stacked with singalong moments and unmatched pop-rock adrenaline. For fans in Gilford and beyond, this September 9 performance is set to be a highlight of the fall concert calendar.

