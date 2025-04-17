Bone Thugs N Harmony Returning to the Stage in Rosemont

Fans of Bone Thugs N Harmony in the Midwest will have their chance to see the iconic group this summer, as they head to Joe’s Live in Rosemont on June 20 at 8:30 p.m. The collective, famous for blending soulful harmonies with raw rap techniques, continues to perform their classic hits across the country. From early singles that featured the support of mentor Eazy-E to chart-topping collaborations with artists like Phil Collins and Biggie Smalls, Bone Thugs N Harmony have cemented their place as hip-hop innovators.

Tickets are currently on sale through the Joe’s Live box office, giving local fans direct access. For those looking to save, ScoreBig offers an alternative option with a range of tickets and no hidden fees. Coming off other tour stops around the U.S., the Rosemont date is one of the highlights for Illinois concertgoers who’ve been eager to see these Grammy Award winners. Bone Thugs N Harmony shows are always energetic, often featuring throwback hits that defined an era and newer tracks that showcase their evolving style.

The group’s legacy includes bridging regional rap scenes, while their melodic approach remains fresh to both longtime supporters and new listeners. Expect to hear well-known tracks and perhaps a few surprises on the setlist, as the band has a storied catalog to pull from. With a venue known for its up-close-and-personal feel, this show is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience in Rosemont.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bone Thugs N Harmony tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.