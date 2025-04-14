Brandon Lake brings powerful praise to Duluth

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On October 4, Brandon Lake will make his way to Gas South Arena in Duluth for a 7 p.m. performance that promises to lift spirits and fill hearts. Known for chart-topping songs that blend contemporary Christian music with heartfelt messages, Lake has a unique gift for connecting with audiences. Each concert is a chance to experience a blend of worship and lively musical performance, featuring both familiar favorites and new tracks that highlight his ever-evolving artistry.

Tickets are available via the Gas South Arena box office or by visiting Brandon Lake on ScoreBig, where no hidden fees will keep you from the experience. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Brandon Lake tickets at ScoreBig using code TICKETNEWS10. If you’re in or near Duluth, this is your chance to join a night of passionate worship, music, and community that resonates long after the final encore.

Shop for tickets to Brandon Lake at Gas South Arena in Duluth