Brandon Lake lifts hearts at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Birmingham is set to welcome Brandon Lake on November 6 for an evening of rousing worship at Legacy Arena at The BJCC, beginning at 7 p.m. Lake’s music carries a signature blend of expressive vocals and relatable lyrics that have propelled him to the forefront of the contemporary Christian scene. Each concert fosters an environment of unity and praise, offering fans a chance to share in a moment of collective inspiration.

Tickets can be found at the venue box office or purchased through Brandon Lake on ScoreBig. Use code TICKETNEWS10 for an exclusive 10% discount. Whether you’ve been following him from the start or you’re curious about his acclaimed songs, this show will give you a firsthand experience of Lake’s powerful, spirit-filled performance. Join in as Birmingham unites for a transformative night of worship.

