Brandon Lake set for a worship-filled night in Grand Rapids

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On October 11, Van Andel Arena will welcome Brandon Lake for an evening of heartfelt music and community starting at 7 p.m. A rising figure in contemporary Christian music, Lake’s compositions blend catchy melodies with lyrical depth, often leaving audiences inspired and engaged. With a voice that effortlessly shifts from gentle reflection to full-throttle praise, he brings a unique energy to each venue he visits.

Tickets are available at the Van Andel Arena box office or through Brandon Lake on ScoreBig—an easy and fee-free way to secure your spot. Special offer for TicketNews readers: use code TICKETNEWS10 for a 10% discount on your purchase. Grand Rapids fans can anticipate an immersive worship session as Lake performs chart-topping hits and new material, all delivered with his signature flair. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to gather with others for an evening of faith-driven music that resonates long after the show.

