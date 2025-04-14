Brandon Lake’s transformative worship arrives in Jacksonville

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Jacksonville will feel the power of Brandon Lake’s uplifting music on October 18 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, starting at 7 p.m. Lake’s impactful lyrics and stirring melodies have garnered him a dedicated following, as he continues to push the boundaries of modern Christian music. Each concert features a mix of worship anthems and intimate, reflective songs that draw fans into a space of genuine connection.

Get your tickets at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena box office or through Brandon Lake on ScoreBig, free from hidden fees. Use code TICKETNEWS10 for 10% off your purchase—an exclusive perk for TicketNews readers. Whether you’re bringing family, friends, or going solo, prepare to experience a memorable evening where faith and fellowship converge. Jacksonville’s vibrant community is the perfect setting for a night of powerful praise led by one of Christian music’s standout voices.

Shop for tickets to Brandon Lake at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville