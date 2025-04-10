Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Ignite Fiddlers Green

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

On September 25 at 7 p.m., Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace will descend upon Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre in Englewood, Colorado, for a co-headlining show that’s sure to echo across the Rockies. Fiddlers Green, an iconic Denver-area venue, is known for its stunning mountain views and spacious lawn, offering fans an idyllic setting to experience live rock under the open sky.

Fans can anticipate a joint set that showcases both bands’ high-voltage hits. Breaking Benjamin has steadily climbed the charts with emotionally charged tracks like “I Will Not Bow,” while Three Days Grace has earned legions of followers with powerhouse singles such as “Painkiller.” Englewood’s crisp fall air and vibrant music community will heighten the energy, ensuring the crowd remains fully engaged from the first song to the final encore.

Whether you’re a longtime devotee or new to the modern rock scene, this show promises an immersive spectacle of soaring vocals, pounding percussion, and unfiltered intensity. Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre’s blend of great acoustics and panoramic vistas ensures that concertgoers can soak up every note in style. Don’t miss the chance to witness these two rock forces in a concert setting that merges nature and music.

