Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Rock Gilford in September

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace are set to bring their powerhouse co-headlining show to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on September 14 at 7 p.m. Known for its scenic setting and top-notch sound, this open-air venue has hosted countless memorable concerts—making it a perfect spot to experience two of modern rock’s most recognizable names. Fans can expect Breaking Benjamin’s signature blend of brooding lyrics, dynamic riffs, and a live intensity that never fails to electrify. Paired with Three Days Grace’s raw vocals and chart-topping hits, the night promises a thrilling fusion of alternative rock energy.

Tickets for this highly anticipated performance are on sale now. You can purchase them through the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion’s official website or opt for Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace at ScoreBig, where no hidden fees make for a seamless buying experience. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Gilford’s picturesque charm and vibrant music community only add to the excitement surrounding this show. Both bands have cultivated devoted fan bases throughout their multi-decade careers, consistently packing arenas with their immersive stage presence and crowd-rousing anthems. With Breaking Benjamin’s emotionally charged rock staples like “The Diary of Jane” and Three Days Grace’s fierce hits such as “Animal I Have Become,” the setlist is guaranteed to keep fans engaged from the first riff to the last encore. Prepare for an unforgettable evening under the late-summer New England sky.

Shop for tickets to Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10