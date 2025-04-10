Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Set Dickies Arena Date

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

Mark your calendars for September 1 at 7 p.m., when Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace roll into Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Famous for its modern design and premium sound, Dickies Arena will host these rock heavyweights for a night brimming with pounding rhythms and powerful vocals. Expect Breaking Benjamin’s post-grunge intensity and Three Days Grace’s robust alt-rock hooks to combine into an unforgettable show.

Both bands have a knack for driving home intense, resonant themes in their music. Breaking Benjamin’s catalog teems with soulful lines overlaid on crushing instrumentals, while Three Days Grace seamlessly transitions between reflective ballads and high-octane riffs. The result is a setlist that resonates on many levels, drawing fans into each band’s emotional core.

Fort Worth’s rich cultural tapestry extends well beyond country music—this city embraces a wide range of styles and events. Show up early and explore the nearby dining scene, or arrive just in time to secure a good spot and gear up for the sonic storm. If you’ve been itching to hear these modern rock giants in a live setting, Dickies Arena provides the perfect backdrop for an explosive night of head-banging and singalongs.

