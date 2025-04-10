Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Storm Darien Lake

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

Prepare for a thunderous night of rock as Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace head to the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, New York, on September 17 at 7 p.m. This cherished outdoor venue, tucked amid the rolling countryside near Buffalo, is renowned for hosting top-tier summer concerts that unite fans under starry skies. Breaking Benjamin’s blend of melodic vocals and roaring guitar riffs, paired with Three Days Grace’s driving rhythms, guarantees a performance teeming with intensity.

Tickets are on sale via the Darien Lake Amphitheater's official website.

Both bands have carved out a lasting legacy in rock circles, amassing legions of devoted fans along the way. Breaking Benjamin’s haunting tracks like “Dear Agony” stand in captivating contrast to Three Days Grace’s propulsive anthems such as “Break.” Live, they share a passion for delivering high-voltage shows that leave crowds begging for more.

Whether you're reliving the soundtracks of your teenage years or discovering these artists for the first time, the unity of their powerful sets is sure to resonate.

