Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Take Over Choctaw

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

On October 12 at 7 p.m., Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace will co-headline a monumental night of hard-hitting alternative rock at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant in Durant, Oklahoma. Set against a backdrop of gaming and entertainment, this state-of-the-art resort venue offers a unique environment for fans ready to immerse themselves in a night of searing guitars and powerful vocals.

Tickets are available through Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant’s official site. For those seeking a fee-free option, visit Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace on ScoreBig. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Since breaking onto the scene, Breaking Benjamin have captivated listeners with their unique brand of post-grunge, delivering hits like “Red Cold River” and “Angels Fall.” Three Days Grace, hailing from Canada, burst into global recognition with “Pain” and “Never Too Late,” forging a dedicated fanbase through their emotionally charged performances. Together, they form a dynamic tag team that continually sells out arenas across North America.

Durant’s bustling casino atmosphere will only add to the excitement, offering fans the chance to enjoy a full night out—encompassing dining, gaming, and top-notch rock music all under one roof. Whether you’re a longtime supporter of either band or simply craving a high-energy show, this co-headlining event promises the perfect combination of chart-topping singles and fresh tracks. Get ready to feel the roar of the crowd and the thunder of the stage in a performance you won’t soon forget.

Shop for tickets to Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant in Durant now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10