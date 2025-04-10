Breezy Bowl XX Storms Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX tour tickets are on sale (Image via Live Nation)

Atlanta is primed for an unforgettable music experience as Breezy Bowl XX: Chris Brown, Summer Walker & Bryson Tiller arrives at Bobby Dodd Stadium on October 3 at 7 p.m. This trio of R&B powerhouses will light up the historic college football venue with a blend of soulful ballads, high-energy dance tracks, and melodic experimentation that spans genres. Bobby Dodd Stadium, located on the Georgia Tech campus, is known for its electric atmosphere and striking city views—setting the stage for a memorable evening of music.

Chris Brown’s energetic performances consistently push boundaries, merging pop, hip-hop, and R&B into a dynamic stage show. Summer Walker’s introspective lyrics and crystalline vocals provide a compelling emotional pull, while Bryson Tiller’s laid-back grooves and heartfelt storytelling have earned him a dedicated fan base. Combined under the Breezy Bowl XX banner, these artists promise an event brimming with vocal fireworks and lush production.

Tickets are on sale through the Bobby Dodd Stadium official site.

Atlanta, often hailed as a hub for music innovation, is the ideal setting for such a powerful lineup. Fans can explore the city’s famous dining and nightlife before heading to the stadium for a night filled with chart-topping hits, collaborative moments, and mesmerizing performances. Don’t miss your chance to witness this R&B spectacle unfold under the bright lights of Bobby Dodd Stadium.

