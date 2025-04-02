Broadway’s ‘Anastasia’ to Make Australian Debut in 2025

The Broadway musical “Anastasia” is set to make its Australian debut.

The production will premiere at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre in December 2025 before continuing its tour to Perth and Sydney in 2026.

Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak, “Anastasia” first opened on Broadway in 2017 and quickly garnered critical and audience acclaim. The musical, featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, brings the story of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov to the stage.

The original Broadway production of “Anastasia” began previews on March 23, 2017, before officially opening at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 24. The show had a successful run of 808 performances, earning two Tony Award nominations before closing on March 31, 2019.

Following its Broadway success, “Anastasia” launched two North American tours and expanded internationally with productions in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan.

The Australian production will be presented by John Frost for Crossroads Live in collaboration with Opera Australia. Speaking about the show’s long-anticipated arrival, Frost expressed his excitement for introducing the production.

“The legend of Anastasia has intrigued the world for many years and I’ve been wanting to bring this musical to Australia since it premiered on Broadway in 2017,”said Frost. “It’s a story full of mystery and romance with a magnificent score that I know Australia is going to fall in love with.”

Simon Militano, acting CEO of Opera Australia, echoed Frost’s enthusiasm, “Opera Australia is thrilled to be once again partnering with John Frost to bring another world class musical to Australian theatres,” shared Militano.

“We expect the glorious music, spectacle and intrigue of Anastasia will captivate audiences around the country.”