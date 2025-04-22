Broadway’s ‘Waiting for Godot’ Takes the Stage in NYC
Broadway audiences are in for a treat as Waiting for Godot settles in for an extended run at Millennium Hudson Theatre from September 13, 2025, through January 4, 2026. Celebrated actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter—real-life friends and famed as co-stars from the Bill & Ted films—take the lead roles, portraying two companions searching for meaning in an absurd world. “Waiting for Godot” is famously described as the greatest play ever written about nothing… and everything, though mostly nothing. Seriously, nothing happens.
Directed by Olivier Award-winning and Tony™-nominated visionary Jamie Lloyd (known for “Sunset Blvd.,” “A Doll’s House,” and “Betrayal”), this exhilarating, hilarious and deeply human production brings Samuel Beckett’s self-proclaimed “tragicomedy” to life. It asks all of life’s big questions—and answers none of them. It’s ridiculous! Life, and this play. But the wait is worth the wait.
Tickets for these performances are on sale now. You can secure seats directly at the Millennium Hudson Theatre box office, or explore a range of pricing options on ScoreBig. Known for offering tickets to major events with no hidden fees, ScoreBig is a convenient way to find your ideal spot to witness this iconic show.
Whether you’re a dedicated theater enthusiast or looking for a unique night out, “Waiting for Godot” delivers laughs, reflection and a dash of existential puzzlement. Don’t miss your chance to see Reeves and Winter on stage in this timeless masterpiece.
