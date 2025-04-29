Bruno Mars’ August, September Vegas Shows On Sale

Bruno Mars | Photo by Brothers Le via Wikimedia Commons

Bruno Mars is set to light up Las Vegas once again, bringing his signature showmanship to Dolby Live at Park MGM from Aug. 22 through Sept. 6, 2025. Fans of his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence can look forward to multiple nights of non-stop entertainment at one of the city’s premier venues. Whether you are a longtime fan or discovering his pop and R&B genius for the first time, these shows promise a high-energy night of unforgettable music, dance moves, and fun. Bruno Mars has consistently proven his superstar status with sold-out tours worldwide, and this Las Vegas residency is no exception. Expect to hear your favorite smash singles, from soulful ballads to party anthems, all while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of Park MGM’s signature live entertainment space. Tickets for these concerts are on sale now at the venue box office, and fans can also find great deals on ScoreBig—where you can score seats to major events with no hidden fees. The Dolby Live stage has become a hotspot for top-tier acts, and Bruno Mars’ return continues the venue’s reputation for showcasing world-class talent. Over the years, Mars has earned a reputation as a dynamic live performer, blending his unmatched vocal prowess with an effortless, upbeat vibe. Whether you’re planning a Vegas getaway or already in town, these shows are the perfect excuse to experience an award-winning artist performing in one of music’s most exciting cities. Upcoming Show Dates:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bruno Mars tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.