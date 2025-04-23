Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Bring Tour to Dallas

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The “Roll with the Punches” Tour lands deep in the heart of Texas on November 13, 2025, as Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo converge at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Adams’ commanding stage presence and timeless hits—from “Summer of ’69” to his brand-new material—continue to enthrall audiences, while Benatar & Giraldo contribute their memorable rock repertoire to make for a top-tier lineup.

Dallas is famous for its vibrant entertainment scene, and American Airlines Center stands as one of the city’s premier venues for large-scale events. Fans can anticipate a night where classic rock anthems resonate, stirring up both nostalgia and excitement for new projects like Adams’ album Roll with the Punches. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will keep the energy sizzling with hits like “Heartbreaker,” ensuring a well-rounded setlist of rock classics.

Tickets are on sale now at the American Airlines Center box office, while ScoreBig provides an online alternative with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Given Dallas’ reputation for hosting enthusiastically attended shows, it’s wise to secure seats early and ensure you’re part of this rock extravaganza.

From towering vocal performances to masterful guitar solos, the evening embodies everything fans love about live music. Don’t miss out on watching these legendary acts share the spotlight under the bright lights of Dallas, delivering a blend of old favorites and new hits that will keep concertgoers on their feet all night.

Shop for Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at American Airlines Center on November 13

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.