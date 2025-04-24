Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Bring Tour to San Diego

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Sun-soaked San Diego turns up the volume on November 16, 2025, when Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo headline Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Continuing his “Roll with the Punches” Tour, Adams will deliver timeless hits like “Summer of ’69” and “Heaven,” in addition to revealing new songs from his much-anticipated album, Roll with the Punches.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo add their own magic to the stage, filling the arena with the rock staples that have defined their decades-long career—“Heartbreaker,” “We Belong,” and more. Viejas Arena’s collegiate energy and strong acoustic design make it the perfect place for an unforgettable night of guitar solos and rousing vocals.

Tickets are on sale now through the Viejas Arena box office. Alternatively, fans can browse seating options on ScoreBig, where transparent pricing ensures no hidden fees. With the breathtaking San Diego coastline as a backdrop, this concert serves as a prime destination for visitors and local rock enthusiasts alike.

From the opening riffs to the closing encore, expect a celebration of iconic anthems that have etched their place in rock history. Whether it’s Adams’ heartfelt ballads or Benatar & Giraldo’s driving beats, the trio’s synergy on stage ensures a performance that will linger in the memory of fans for years to come.

Shop for Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on November 16

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.