Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Bring Tour to Seattle

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The Emerald City gets a dose of rock royalty on November 21, 2025, when Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo arrive at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. As part of his expansive “Roll with the Punches” Tour, Adams will treat fans to new music from his upcoming album, in addition to hallmark tracks like “Run to You” and “Everything I Do (I Do It for You).”

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo bolster the lineup with their enduring hits, ensuring that concertgoers can sing along to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and more. Climate Pledge Arena’s modern upgrades and environmentally conscious design make it a standout venue, enhancing the overall live music experience in Seattle.

Tickets are on sale now at the Climate Pledge Arena box office. Alternatively, ScoreBig provides an online ticketing solution without added fees. Seattle’s deep musical roots and loyal fan base suggest a spirited crowd, ready to welcome Adams’ classic ballads and Benatar & Giraldo’s rocking rhythms.

Expect a charismatic stage show, powerful vocals, and plenty of opportunities to join in on timeless refrains. Whether you’re a longtime devotee or just now discovering these rock icons, this Seattle date promises a memorable night of live music at one of the city’s premier venues.

Shop for Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at Climate Pledge Arena on November 21

