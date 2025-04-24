Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Hit Inglewood

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The “Roll with the Punches” Tour arrives in Southern California on November 18, 2025, when Bryan Adams joins forces with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at The Kia Forum in Inglewood. A legendary L.A.-area venue, The Forum has a long history of hosting top-tier concerts—a tradition that continues with this powerhouse lineup.

Adams, celebrating new music from his upcoming Roll with the Punches album, will also treat fans to classic hits like “Run to You” and “Everything I Do (I Do It for You).” Meanwhile, Benatar & Giraldo promise rock staples that have kept them at the forefront of the genre, including “Hit Me with Your Best Shot.” The synergy between these veteran artists should result in a night of dynamic stage presence and sing-along moments.

Tickets for this event are available at The Kia Forum box office, with ScoreBig offering an easy online purchase option sans hidden fees. Inglewood’s reputation for hosting memorable rock shows is sure to be on full display, as local fans converge to see these enduring legends share the spotlight.

Expect plenty of crowd engagement, anthemic choruses, and the unmistakable aura of live rock at its best. Whether you’ve followed these performers for years or are just discovering their timeless hits, the evening will provide a look at why classic songs still resonate—and how new material keeps the genre fresh.

Shop for Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at The Kia Forum on November 18

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.