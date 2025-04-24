Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Play Denver

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Denver welcomes the “Roll with the Punches” Tour on November 24, 2025, as Bryan Adams and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo arrive at Ball Arena. Fresh from a whirlwind cross-country itinerary, Adams will share music from his new album, Roll with the Punches, sprinkled with longtime fan favorites like “Cuts Like a Knife” and “Please Forgive Me.”

Benatar & Giraldo enrich the event with their own rock sensibilities—expect iconic numbers such as “We Belong” and “Shadows of the Night.” Ball Arena, famous for large-scale concerts and sports events, provides the perfect stage for these storied artists to connect with the Mile High City’s enthusiastic crowd.

Tickets are on sale now at the Ball Arena box office. Those who prefer digital purchasing can explore ScoreBig, where you’ll find seats at transparent prices with no hidden fees. Denver concertgoers are renowned for their energetic responses, and this show’s pairing of rock legends should fuel a powerful atmosphere from opening act to final encore.

Don’t miss out on this convergence of trailblazing rock personalities, each delivering the hits that defined their careers while introducing fans to new musical frontiers. Reserve your spot, and prepare for an evening where the storied past meets the promising present under Denver’s shining lights.

