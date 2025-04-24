Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Rock San Jose

San Jose’s SAP Center welcomes the “Roll with the Punches” Tour on November 19, 2025, featuring Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo for a night of rock anthems and new musical directions. As he continues to spotlight his upcoming album Roll with the Punches, Adams will also deliver fan-favorite classics like “Summer of ’69” and “Heaven.”

Benatar & Giraldo bring a seasoned stage dynamic that has propelled them for decades, offering tunes like “Heartbreaker” and “We Belong” to complement Adams’ ballads and uptempo hits. SAP Center’s reputation for top-quality shows, along with its impressive sound system, makes it an ideal venue for these powerhouse performances.

Tickets are currently on sale at the SAP Center box office, with ScoreBig providing an online platform where you can find a variety of seating choices minus any hidden fees. San Jose fans have consistently shown up for major concerts, and this triple threat of talent should draw music lovers from across the Bay Area.

Expect high energy, sing-along choruses, and a genuine rock vibe that spans both nostalgic favorites and Adams’ newest material. Don’t miss the fusion of classic and modern rock as these industry heavyweights share the spotlight in California’s Silicon Valley.

