Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Storm Tampa

On November 10, 2025, Tampa’s Amalie Arena will host the “Roll with the Punches” Tour as Bryan Adams unites with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo for a night brimming with rock favorites and new material. Fresh off shows in major cities across North America, Adams is set to perform hits like “Can’t Stop This Thing We Started” while previewing tracks from his impending Roll with the Punches album.

Benatar & Giraldo add their own layer of timeless rock to the concert, delivering songs like “Love Is a Battlefield” that have made them standouts for decades. Amalie Arena’s cutting-edge production and spacious seating ensure that every concertgoer will have an optimal view of the stage. Whether you’re there for the nostalgic throwbacks or eager to hear Adams’ latest work, you’ll find plenty of reasons to get on your feet and sing along.

Tickets are available now at the Amalie Arena box office, with ScoreBig providing an online alternative that guarantees no hidden fees. Tampa is famous for its lively audience participation, and this show’s blend of classic and contemporary rock anthems is certain to spark an electric atmosphere among fans.

Don’t miss a chance to see these storied musicians collaborate on stage, trading guitar riffs and vocals in a display of top-tier rock ‘n’ roll artistry. Reserve your seat today and prepare for an energetic evening that highlights the staying power of Adams, Benatar & Giraldo—three names etched into the annals of modern music.

