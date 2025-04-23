Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Take Nashville

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Nashville might be known for country, but on November 7, 2025, it’s all about rock at Bridgestone Arena when Bryan Adams joins forces with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. The “Roll with the Punches” Tour has delighted fans across North America, offering a blend of new tunes from Adams’ forthcoming album and crowd-favorite hits spanning decades of rock history.

Benatar & Giraldo bring their dynamic on-stage chemistry, performing iconic tracks like “Heartbreaker” and “Shadows of the Night.” Adams’ own setlist features timeless ballads, such as “Heaven,” alongside explosive anthems like “Summer of ’69.” Bridgestone Arena’s modern amenities and prime location in the heart of Music City promise an unforgettable concert experience for locals and travelers alike.

Tickets are currently on sale through the Bridgestone Arena box office. Fans seeking a straightforward online buying experience can turn to ScoreBig for a range of seating options without hidden fees. Nashville audiences are known for their passion and musical appreciation, so expect a lively crowd soaking up every riff and lyric.

This performance is one of many on Adams’ extensive 2025 North American trek, which began with 19 Canadian dates before crossing the border. Secure your spot to watch these rock legends merge their talents under Nashville’s bright lights, fueling an evening of timeless tunes and irresistible energy.

