Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Take Phoenix

On November 15, 2025, the “Roll with the Punches” Tour makes a high-profile stop at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, featuring Bryan Adams alongside Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. Having already swept through cities across North America, Adams brings both classic hits and new tracks from his upcoming album, Roll with the Punches, to the Valley of the Sun.

Joining him are legendary rock duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, best known for timeless anthems like “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Shadows of the Night.” Their powerful stage presence, paired with Adams’ signature raspy vocals and guitar-driven sound, promises an evening filled with energetic riffs and sing-along moments. Phoenix’s PHX Arena, equipped with modern acoustics and ample seating, offers an ideal setting to catch these famed acts under one roof.

Tickets are available now at the PHX Arena box office. Fans seeking an online alternative can purchase through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing ensures no hidden fees. Whether you’ve long admired these rock veterans or are discovering them for the first time, this show will highlight the enduring appeal of classics like “Heaven” and “We Belong,” interspersed with new music from Adams’ latest venture.

Anticipate a concert that blends decades of rock nostalgia with fresh creative sparks. Secure your seats soon—Phoenix audiences are known for embracing memorable live events, and this triple bill stands poised to become one of the city’s most talked-about shows of the season.

