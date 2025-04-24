Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Take Portland by Storm

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

On November 22, 2025, the “Roll with the Punches” Tour arrives at Portland’s Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, uniting Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo for an unforgettable evening of rock mastery. With his new album, Roll with the Punches, on the horizon, Adams will perform a collection of fresh tracks alongside classics like “Summer of ’69.”

Benatar & Giraldo amplify the night’s energy, bringing their catalog of iconic hits—“Love Is a Battlefield,” “Heartbreaker,” and more—to the Rose City. The Moda Center, renowned for staging top-tier concerts, offers dynamic sound and excellent sightlines, ensuring fans can enjoy every guitar solo and soaring vocal.

Tickets for this show are on sale at the Moda Center box office. If you prefer purchasing online, ScoreBig delivers seat options at transparent prices without any hidden fees. Portland concertgoers have a strong reputation for passionate support, and this triple-bill of rock legends is sure to spark buzz throughout the region.

Adams, Benatar & Giraldo each bring decades of musical craftsmanship, promising an evening that marries nostalgia with modern flair. Don’t miss the chance to join fellow rock enthusiasts in reveling in these enduring hits and discovering the latest additions to Adams’ storied discography.

Shop for Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter on November 22

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.