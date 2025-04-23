Bryan Adams Heads to Victoria with The Sheepdogs

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Continuing his cross-Canada journey, Bryan Adams brings the “Roll with the Punches” Tour to Save On Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, British Columbia, on September 13, 2025. He’ll share the stage with The Sheepdogs, delivering a night of rock hits and fresh tracks from Adams’ forthcoming album of the same name.

Victoria concertgoers can anticipate the trademark energy, sincerity, and musicianship that have defined Adams’ decades-long career. The tour spotlights both beloved classics—like “Heaven” and “Everything I Do (I Do It for You)”—as well as new material that underscores his continued evolution as a songwriter and performer. Teaming with The Sheepdogs, who are known for their vintage-tinged rock sound, this bill offers a dynamic showcase of Canadian talent.

Tickets for this show are available now at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre box office. Fans who prefer online purchasing can check out ScoreBig, where every seat is offered with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. This date is among the 19 Canadian stops Adams has scheduled before the tour shifts to an extensive U.S. run, ensuring fans in British Columbia get a prime taste of the excitement before it heads south of the border.

Over the years, Adams has consistently made Vancouver Island a memorable tour stop, drawing enthusiastic crowds that appreciate his commitment to powerful live shows. Whether you’ve seen him perform countless times or this is your first experience with his music, expect a night overflowing with rock anthems and heartfelt ballads. With brand-new songs in the mix, audiences can look forward to an evening of timeless hits and fresh surprises.

Shop for Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs tickets at Save On Foods Memorial Centre on September 13

