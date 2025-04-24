Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Hit Uncasville

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Following a successful run through Canada, Bryan Adams heads to the United States with special guests Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, starting with a highly anticipated show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on October 25, 2025. This date kicks off the American portion of Adams’ “Roll with the Punches” Tour, celebrating his forthcoming album of the same name. Fans can expect a setlist that includes Adams’ timeless anthems like “Summer of ’69” and “Run to You,” complemented by brand-new tracks.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo add an extra punch to the lineup, bringing classic rock hits like “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Love Is a Battlefield” to the evening. Together, this triple-threat of rock legends promises a memorable night for attendees, who will be treated to a diverse range of well-loved songs from the 1980s and beyond. Mohegan Sun Arena’s modern facilities and excellent acoustics set the stage for an outstanding concert experience.

Tickets for this event are available now at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office. For a hassle-free online option, visit ScoreBig, where you can find an array of seating possibilities without hidden fees. Adams’ North American tour has already garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and the Uncasville date is primed to carry that momentum forward.

Whether you’re coming for Adams’ iconic ballads or Benatar & Giraldo’s fiery rock duets, this show offers a blend of talent rarely seen on one stage. Prepare to be swept up in a wave of nostalgia and modern rock flair as three celebrated acts unite for one unforgettable night in Connecticut.

