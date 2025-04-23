Bryan Adams, Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo Arrive in Pittsburgh

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Pittsburgh welcomes the “Roll with the Punches” Tour on November 2, 2025, as Bryan Adams teams up with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at PPG Paints Arena. Combining Adams’ celebrated discography—which includes hits like “Heaven” and “Please Forgive Me”—with the electric dynamic of Benatar & Giraldo, the evening promises a show that fans in the Steel City will remember for years to come.

PPG Paints Arena has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment, providing outstanding acoustics and a modern stage setup for touring acts. Adams will spotlight songs from his upcoming Roll with the Punches album, while Benatar & Giraldo dish out beloved favorites such as “Shadows of the Night.” The intersection of these musical forces guarantees a well-rounded setlist with something for everyone.

Tickets are on sale now at the PPG Paints Arena box office and via ScoreBig for those who prefer a hassle-free online buying experience. Pittsburgh has always shown up strong for rock concerts, and with these iconic performers on one bill, it’s safe to assume the energy will be at peak levels from the opening chord to the final encore.

The show marks another highlight on Adams’ expansive North American journey, which began with 19 Canadian dates and now moves through 21 U.S. stops. If you’re ready for an immersive night of rock anthems and memorable sing-alongs, secure your seats soon to be part of this marquee event in Pennsylvania.

