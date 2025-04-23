Bryan Adams, Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo Ignite Raleigh

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The “Roll with the Punches” Tour descends upon Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 5, 2025, when Bryan Adams performs with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Lenovo Center. Having enthralled audiences across Canada and several U.S. cities, Adams continues to showcase both timeless favorites and his forthcoming album, Roll with the Punches. Meanwhile, Benatar & Giraldo inject their trademark rock flair with hits spanning multiple decades.

Lenovo Center is a prime venue for large-scale concerts, equipped with top-notch acoustics and an atmosphere that amplifies every guitar riff and vocal run. Fans can look forward to a setlist that spans classics like “Run to You” and “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” ensuring that the energy stays high all night. The pairing of these storied artists creates a unique experience for attendees who appreciate classic rock’s lasting resonance.

Tickets for this concert are on sale now at the Lenovo Center box office. For a more convenient option, ScoreBig offers online purchasing without the burden of hidden fees. With Raleigh’s reputation for embracing live music events, it’s expected that tickets will move quickly as local fans jump at the chance to see these legendary acts.

From the first chord to the closing encore, the show promises a fusion of iconic hits and new material that highlights each performer’s staying power. Make sure you’re in the crowd as Adams, Benatar & Giraldo light up the stage in North Carolina, adding another chapter to their enduring rock legacies.

