Bryan Adams, Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo Rock Duluth

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

On November 6, 2025, the “Roll with the Punches” Tour lands in Duluth, Georgia, where Bryan Adams is joined by Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Gas South Arena. Fresh off performances in major cities, Adams continues to celebrate his newest project, Roll with the Punches, while paying tribute to the classics that made him a staple of rock radio.

Benatar & Giraldo pack their own punch with era-defining hits like “We Belong” and “Love Is a Battlefield,” providing a formidable lead-in to Adams’ ever-popular ballads and stadium anthems. Gas South Arena is known for high-profile concerts and robust sound production, ensuring every guitar lick and vocal nuance is heard loud and clear.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena box office, while ScoreBig offers a convenient way to purchase seats online without the added hidden fees. This date in Duluth marks a key stop for Georgia-based fans who have long been loyal supporters of classic rock acts. Expect a diverse crowd eager to hear decades of hits performed by some of the genre’s brightest stars.

Whether you’re partial to Adams’ “Please Forgive Me” or Benatar’s “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” the night promises multiple high points. Join a communal chorus of rock enthusiasts, and relish the magic of live music from legends who continue to shape the industry’s landscape. Don’t miss your chance to experience this tour as it rolls through Georgia.

