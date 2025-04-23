Bryan Adams Teams with Amanda Marshall in Kelowna

In a unique collaboration, Bryan Adams joins forces with Amanda Marshall for a one-night-only performance at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, on September 24, 2025. This date is part of Adams’ expansive “Roll with the Punches” Tour, celebrating his forthcoming album of the same name and giving audiences across Canada a chance to see him live.

Fans can expect Adams to deliver the anthems that made him a global rock star—“Run to You,” “Summer of ’69,” and “Heaven”—alongside fresh tunes that show off his continued creative evolution. Amanda Marshall, known for her soulful voice and hit songs like “Birmingham” and “Let It Rain,” adds a distinct layer of pop-rock flair, making this Kelowna stop extra special.

Tickets for this concert are available through the Prospera Place box office and ScoreBig, where you’ll find transparent pricing and zero hidden fees. Kelowna has welcomed Adams in the past with sold-out crowds, and the Okanagan region is set to come alive once again with the sound of timeless rock ballads and brand-new material. As part of his 19 Canadian appearances, Adams is intent on reaching fans in every corner of his home country before heading to a series of 21 shows in the United States.

With both Adams and Marshall on the bill, the evening promises a blend of uplifting rock, powerful ballads, and soulful vocal moments. Whether you’re a longtime admirer of these Canadian music legends or new to their repertoire, this Kelowna gig offers a prime opportunity to witness top-notch live performances in a single night.

Shop for Bryan Adams & Amanda Marshall tickets at Prospera Place on September 24

