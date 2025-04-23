Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs Hit Winnipeg

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Bryan Adams continues his Canadian tour with a September 29, 2025, performance at Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre, joined by fellow rockers The Sheepdogs. Part of the 19-stop Canadian leg of Adams’ “Roll with the Punches” Tour, this show promises a set brimming with classic favorites and previews of his upcoming album Roll with the Punches.

Canada Life Centre, a premier venue in Manitoba’s capital city, has welcomed numerous iconic performers over the years. Adams’ appearance is sure to be a highlight, especially with The Sheepdogs opening the night with their energetic brand of rock. Fans can look forward to sing-along moments, guitar-driven anthems, and perhaps a heartfelt ballad or two that underscore the emotional range of Adams’ music.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Canada Life Centre box office and online through ScoreBig, a go-to source for event tickets without any hidden fees. Winnipeg has embraced Adams throughout his storied career, from his early forays into rock stardom to his continued success as one of Canada’s most enduring musical exports.

After this Manitoba stop, Adams will finish up his cross-country run and then move on to the American leg, hitting 21 U.S. cities. Whether you’ve been a loyal fan since the 1980s or are new to his music, this concert is a prime opportunity to see a legend perform live. Expect a tightly polished show infused with the energy of Adams’ new material and the timelessness of his best-loved hits.

