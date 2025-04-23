Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs Light Up Quebec City

On October 9, 2025, Bryan Adams continues his cross-Canada run by arriving at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, joined by special guests The Sheepdogs. Part of Adams’ “Roll with the Punches” Tour, this concert promises a night of live music that spans new tracks from his forthcoming album and time-honored favorites from a career that has shaped Canadian rock history.

Quebec City audiences can anticipate Adams’ signature rock ballads and powerful guitar-driven hits such as “Run to You” and “Can’t Stop This Thing We Started.” The Sheepdogs, with their retro-flavored riffs, will open the show, paving the way for an evening of high-energy performances. Centre Videotron, an ultra-modern venue, is well-equipped to handle the full-throttle sound Adams is known for.

Tickets are available now at the Centre Videotron box office. Fans who prefer an online purchase can head to ScoreBig, a popular destination for event tickets that come free of hidden fees. This performance is among the later stops on Adams’ Canadian tour before he embarks on a 21-date journey through the United States—so Quebec City fans should act fast to secure their seats.

Whether you’re a lifelong Bryan Adams devotee or curious to discover a modern twist on timeless rock, this concert offers something for everyone. Expect dynamic lighting, sing-along choruses, and the kind of showmanship that only comes from a seasoned rock legend. With The Sheepdogs on deck to set the tone, it’s an unbeatable combination for a memorable night out in Quebec City.

