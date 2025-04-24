Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs Set for Montreal

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Canadian music titan Bryan Adams stops at Montreal’s Centre Bell on October 8, 2025, alongside rock outfit The Sheepdogs. It’s all part of Adams’ “Roll with the Punches” Tour—his largest North American trek in years—celebrating his soon-to-be-released album of the same name. Montreal, known for its vibrant cultural and music scenes, is a fitting backdrop for Adams’ mix of classic anthems and fresh tunes.

Expect a setlist packed with well-known hits like “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Summer of ’69,” and “Heaven,” interspersed with new material that showcases Adams’ continued dedication to songwriting. The Sheepdogs, recognized for their throwback rock aesthetics, will kick off the show, warming up the crowd with tracks that have made them festival favorites. Together, they’re poised to deliver a night of high-powered performances in one of Canada’s most iconic concert venues.

Fans can purchase tickets directly from the Centre Bell box office or explore the no-hidden-fee offerings on ScoreBig’s online ticket marketplace. Montreal audiences have long embraced Adams, whose Quebec performances often serve up an electric mix of English and French fandom. His ability to connect across linguistic and cultural lines has made him a staple of the Canadian rock landscape.

For anyone looking to experience the synergy of legendary rock hits and contemporary flair, this is a can’t-miss date. Between Adams’ arena-worthy vocals and The Sheepdogs’ jam-heavy grooves, Centre Bell will be buzzing from start to finish. Don’t wait—secure your tickets soon, and witness a Canadian icon roll through Montreal on a tour that’s already generating major buzz.

Shop for Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs tickets at Centre Bell on October 8

