Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs Storm Ottawa

On October 4, 2025, the “Roll with the Punches” Tour lands at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, bringing together Bryan Adams and The Sheepdogs for an explosive night of rock. Fans in the nation’s capital will have a chance to see Adams up close as he performs a mix of his timeless classics, including “Run to You” and “Cuts Like a Knife,” alongside new material from his upcoming album, Roll with the Punches.

This Canadian leg of Adams’ tour has been making waves from coast to coast, reinforcing his standing as one of the country’s most enduring musical stars. With The Sheepdogs providing a jolt of feel-good, riff-driven rock, the evening promises something for both longtime devotees and newer fans eager to see what these artists have to offer. Ottawa is known for its enthusiastic concert crowds, and Canadian Tire Centre’s top-tier acoustics and production will only heighten the experience.

Tickets for this show are available now at the Canadian Tire Centre box office. For those looking to avoid hidden fees and compare seating choices, ScoreBig offers a convenient online platform with transparent pricing. No matter where you decide to sit, you’ll be front and center for Adams’ classic hits and The Sheepdogs’ energetic opening set.

With 19 shows in Canada booked ahead of a substantial U.S. run, Adams is poised to make 2025 a year to remember for rock enthusiasts on both sides of the border. Don’t miss this chance to see a Canadian legend and up-and-coming rock favorites share the Ottawa stage, delivering memorable guitar solos and sing-along choruses under one roof.

