Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs Take Moncton

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Legendary rocker Bryan Adams will bring the “Roll with the Punches” Tour to the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, on October 11, 2025, featuring a supporting performance by The Sheepdogs. As the tour continues its cross-Canada mission, music lovers in Atlantic Canada can look forward to an unforgettable evening of hits like “Straight from the Heart” and “Summer of ’69,” along with brand-new tracks from Adams’ upcoming album, Roll with the Punches.

The Avenir Centre provides a state-of-the-art backdrop for Adams’ arena-worthy sound. The Sheepdogs, known for their vintage rock vibe, will warm up the crowd, setting the stage for Adams’ iconic voice and guitar-driven energy. Moncton fans have long embraced major musical events, and this show is poised to be one of the highlights of the fall concert season.

Tickets are on sale now through the Avenir Centre box office. For those seeking a convenient digital option, ScoreBig presents a user-friendly platform where buyers can browse seats with no hidden fees. As Adams prepares to wrap up his Canadian leg before heading to 21 U.S. stops, this could be your last chance to see him in the region for a while.

From the first chord to the final encore, Adams’ passion for live performance will be on full display, reminding audiences why he’s remained at the forefront of rock for decades. With The Sheepdogs adding a dash of modern-meets-classic rock flair, the night is set to spark sing-alongs, fond memories, and maybe even a few new fans.

Shop for Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs tickets at Avenir Centre on October 11

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.