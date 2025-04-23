Bryan Adams Tour Launches in Kamloops

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is officially launching his highly anticipated 2025 North American “Roll with the Punches” Tour at Sandman Centre in Kamloops, British Columbia, on September 11, 2025. Joined by The Sheepdogs for this opening night, Adams promises a show filled with new music from his upcoming album, also titled Roll with the Punches, as well as plenty of timeless hits from his storied career. With a reputation for electrifying live performances, Adams continues to prove why he’s one of Canada’s most beloved musical icons.

This concert marks the first of 19 Canadian dates on Adams’ 40-stop trek before the tour continues on to 21 U.S. cities. Fans in Kamloops will be treated to soaring vocals, powerful guitar licks, and an upbeat atmosphere that captures the spirit of Adams’ new material. The Sheepdogs, known for their classic rock grooves, will set the stage with their own brand of riff-driven tunes, making this a can’t-miss event for rock enthusiasts.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now. You can purchase them directly at the Sandman Centre box office, or explore ticket deals through ScoreBig—where music lovers can find seats for major events with no hidden fees. Whether you’ve seen Bryan Adams perform countless times or you’re excited to catch him live for the first time, Kamloops is the perfect spot to experience the opening night thrill of this tour.

Adams has a long history of delivering unforgettable concerts in British Columbia. From charity events to hometown celebrations, he never fails to engage the crowd with heartfelt performances. Now, armed with fresh songs and a renewed stage presence, he’s ready to give Kamloops a night of rock ‘n’ roll excitement that won’t soon be forgotten.

Shop for Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs tickets at Sandman Centre on September 11

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.