Bryan Adams Unveils ‘Roll With The Punches’ North American Tour Dates

Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams has mapped out a 40-date North American swing for his Roll With The Punches tour. The run opens Sept. 11 at Kamloops’ Sandman Centre and criss-crosses arenas on both sides of the border before wrapping Nov. 26 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The itinerary finds Adams hitting major stops from Vancouver, Victoria and Toronto to Boston’s TD Garden, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams)

Support varies by region: prairie rockers The Sheepdogs appear on most Canadian dates, Amanda Marshall joins in Kelowna and Calgary, while U.S. shows pair Adams with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

Tickets go on sale beginning with an American Express presale for Canadian shows and a Citi presale for U.S. dates starting Tuesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales run through the week ahead of the general onsale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local. Full purchase details are available at BryanAdams.com. Seats will also be available on secondary marketplaces such as Ticket Club—where members save by skipping service fees—via Bryan Adams Tickets.

Over more than four decades, Adams has sold an estimated 75 million records worldwide, earning Grammy, Juno and Academy Award nominations with staples like “Summer of ’69,” “Run to You,” and the chart-topping ballad “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You.” The Canadian Music Hall of Famer continues to tour behind his 2022 studio album So Happy It Hurts.

A complete list of Bryan Adams’ tour dates can be found below:

Bryan Adams Roll With The Punches Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Sept. 11, 2025 Sandman Centre — Kamloops, BC Sept. 12, 2025 Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BC Sept. 13, 2025 Save On Foods Memorial Centre — Victoria, BC Sept. 23, 2025 CN Centre — Prince George, BC Sept. 24, 2025 Prospera Place — Kelowna, BC Sept. 26, 2025 Scotiabank Saddledome — Calgary, AB Sept. 27, 2025 Rogers Place — Edmonton, AB Sept. 28, 2025 Brandt Centre — Regina, SK Sept. 29, 2025 Canada Life Centre — Winnipeg, MB Oct. 2, 2025 Meridian Centre — St. Catharines, ON Oct. 3, 2025 Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON Oct. 4, 2025 Canadian Tire Centre — Ottawa, ON Oct. 5, 2025 Caesars — Windsor, ON Oct. 7, 2025 Peterborough Memorial Centre — Peterborough, ON Oct. 8, 2025 Bell Centre — Montreal, QC Oct. 9, 2025 Videotron Centre — Quebec City, QC Oct. 11, 2025 Avenir Centre — Moncton, NB Oct. 12, 2025 Scotiabank Centre — Halifax, NS Oct. 15, 2025 Mary Brown’s Centre — St. John’s, NL Oct. 25, 2025 Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CT Oct. 26, 2025 TD Garden — Boston, MA Oct. 29, 2025 Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, PA Oct. 30, 2025 Madison Square Garden — New York, NY Nov. 1, 2025 Rocket Arena — Cleveland, OH Nov. 2, 2025 PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 3, 2025 Allstate Arena — Rosemont, IL Nov. 5, 2025 Lenovo Center — Raleigh, NC Nov. 6, 2025 Gas South Arena — Duluth, GA Nov. 7, 2025 Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN Nov. 9, 2025 Hard Rock Live — Hollywood, FL Nov. 10, 2025 Amalie Arena — Tampa, FL Nov. 13, 2025 American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX Nov. 15, 2025 PHX Arena — Phoenix, AZ Nov. 16, 2025 Viejas Arena — San Diego, CA Nov. 18, 2025 Kia Forum — Los Angeles, CA Nov. 19, 2025 SAP Center — San Jose, CA Nov. 21, 2025 Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, WA Nov. 22, 2025 Moda Center — Portland, OR Nov. 24, 2025 Ball Arena — Denver, CO Nov. 26, 2025 Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free one-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.