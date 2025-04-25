Bryan Adams Unveils ‘Roll With The Punches’ North American Tour Dates
Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams has mapped out a 40-date North American swing for his Roll With The Punches tour. The run opens Sept. 11 at Kamloops’ Sandman Centre and criss-crosses arenas on both sides of the border before wrapping Nov. 26 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The itinerary finds Adams hitting major stops from Vancouver, Victoria and Toronto to Boston’s TD Garden, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
View this post on Instagram
Support varies by region: prairie rockers The Sheepdogs appear on most Canadian dates, Amanda Marshall joins in Kelowna and Calgary, while U.S. shows pair Adams with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.
Tickets go on sale beginning with an American Express presale for Canadian shows and a Citi presale for U.S. dates starting Tuesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales run through the week ahead of the general onsale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local. Full purchase details are available at BryanAdams.com. Seats will also be available on secondary marketplaces such as Ticket Club—where members save by skipping service fees—via Bryan Adams Tickets.
Over more than four decades, Adams has sold an estimated 75 million records worldwide, earning Grammy, Juno and Academy Award nominations with staples like “Summer of ’69,” “Run to You,” and the chart-topping ballad “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You.” The Canadian Music Hall of Famer continues to tour behind his 2022 studio album So Happy It Hurts.
A complete list of Bryan Adams’ tour dates can be found below:
Bryan Adams Roll With The Punches Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Sept. 11, 2025
|Sandman Centre — Kamloops, BC
|Sept. 12, 2025
|Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BC
|Sept. 13, 2025
|Save On Foods Memorial Centre — Victoria, BC
|Sept. 23, 2025
|CN Centre — Prince George, BC
|Sept. 24, 2025
|Prospera Place — Kelowna, BC
|Sept. 26, 2025
|Scotiabank Saddledome — Calgary, AB
|Sept. 27, 2025
|Rogers Place — Edmonton, AB
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Brandt Centre — Regina, SK
|Sept. 29, 2025
|Canada Life Centre — Winnipeg, MB
|Oct. 2, 2025
|Meridian Centre — St. Catharines, ON
|Oct. 3, 2025
|Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON
|Oct. 4, 2025
|Canadian Tire Centre — Ottawa, ON
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Caesars — Windsor, ON
|Oct. 7, 2025
|Peterborough Memorial Centre — Peterborough, ON
|Oct. 8, 2025
|Bell Centre — Montreal, QC
|Oct. 9, 2025
|Videotron Centre — Quebec City, QC
|Oct. 11, 2025
|Avenir Centre — Moncton, NB
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Scotiabank Centre — Halifax, NS
|Oct. 15, 2025
|Mary Brown’s Centre — St. John’s, NL
|Oct. 25, 2025
|Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CT
|Oct. 26, 2025
|TD Garden — Boston, MA
|Oct. 29, 2025
|Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, PA
|Oct. 30, 2025
|Madison Square Garden — New York, NY
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Rocket Arena — Cleveland, OH
|Nov. 2, 2025
|PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov. 3, 2025
|Allstate Arena — Rosemont, IL
|Nov. 5, 2025
|Lenovo Center — Raleigh, NC
|Nov. 6, 2025
|Gas South Arena — Duluth, GA
|Nov. 7, 2025
|Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN
|Nov. 9, 2025
|Hard Rock Live — Hollywood, FL
|Nov. 10, 2025
|Amalie Arena — Tampa, FL
|Nov. 13, 2025
|American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX
|Nov. 15, 2025
|PHX Arena — Phoenix, AZ
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Viejas Arena — San Diego, CA
|Nov. 18, 2025
|Kia Forum — Los Angeles, CA
|Nov. 19, 2025
|SAP Center — San Jose, CA
|Nov. 21, 2025
|Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, WA
|Nov. 22, 2025
|Moda Center — Portland, OR
|Nov. 24, 2025
|Ball Arena — Denver, CO
|Nov. 26, 2025
|Target Center — Minneapolis, MN
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free one-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.