Buckcherry Rocks Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe

Buckcherry, the hard-rock outfit known for its electrifying live shows and chart-topping hits, is set to ignite Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, Missouri, on May 31, 2025, at 7 p.m. Fans can look forward to an evening packed with the band’s powerful riffs and dynamic stage presence. Having carved a name for themselves in the alternative and hard rock scene since the late 1990s, Buckcherry’s captivating performances continue to draw both long-time devotees and new admirers.

Tickets for this highly anticipated concert are on sale now. Fans can secure theirs directly from the Black Oak Amphitheater box office, ensuring they don't miss out on a memorable night of rock.

Over the years, Buckcherry has cemented its status as one of the most energetic and enduring acts in rock, consistently delivering fan-favorite anthems like “Lit Up” and “Crazy B****.” Their raw energy on stage, paired with a knack for connecting with audiences, has helped them remain a staple in the genre. Coming off various tours and festival appearances, they continue to showcase their knack for blending driving guitar melodies with powerful vocal performances.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this thrilling evening in the heart of Missouri’s live entertainment scene. The picturesque setting of Black Oak Amphitheater, combined with Buckcherry’s showmanship, promises a concert experience that resonates long after the final encore.