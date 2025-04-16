Buckcherry to Rock District 142 in Wyandotte

Buckcherry (photo via ScoreBig)

Buckcherry fans in Michigan are in for a treat this summer when Buckcherry takes the stage at District 142 in Wyandotte on July 24, 2025. The high-energy rock outfit has been thrilling audiences since the late 1990s with their driving riffs and electrifying live performances. Known for hits like ‘Lit Up’ and ‘Crazy B****,’ the band has garnered a loyal following by continually reinventing their sound while staying true to their hard-rock roots. This stop on their summer run promises a pulse-pounding show for fans old and new.

Tickets for the Buckcherry concert are on sale now. You can grab yours directly from the District 142 box office, or skip the hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, where a range of seat options awaits. Whether you’re looking for a spot right up front or a vantage point that lets you soak in the entire stage, there’s a ticket that fits your needs.

The intimate setting of District 142 offers concert-goers an up-close experience, letting you rock out alongside fellow fans in the heart of Wyandotte. With its reputation for stellar acoustics and top-notch service, this venue continues to be a must-visit spot for live music enthusiasts across Michigan. Don’t miss this chance to see Buckcherry bring their signature brand of rock anthems to life.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Buckcherry tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.