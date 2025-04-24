Calgary Welcomes Bryan Adams & Amanda Marshall

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Bryan Adams is set to light up Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on September 26, 2025, alongside special guest Amanda Marshall. The show is part of Adams’ “Roll with the Punches” Tour—his largest North American trek in years—which celebrates his upcoming album of the same name. With a long history of chart-topping hits and live shows that pack arenas, Adams promises a night of music that Alberta fans won’t want to miss.

Attendees will be treated to a repertoire spanning iconic classics such as “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” and “Heaven,” as well as fresh material that highlights Adams’ evolving sound. Amanda Marshall’s powerful vocals and catchy pop-rock sensibilities will set the stage, making for a diverse concert experience. This stop in Calgary is one of the few dates on which Marshall joins Adams, offering a rare opportunity to see both Canadian stars on one bill.

Tickets are available now through the Scotiabank Saddledome box office, as well as via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees and a wide range of seating options. Calgary audiences have consistently shown Adams a warm welcome throughout his career, often selling out his performances and turning them into full-fledged rock spectacles. Expect a high-energy show backed by top-notch production and Adams’ unmistakable vocals.

With 19 performances slated across Canada—and another 21 in the United States—Adams’ 2025 tour underscores his enduring popularity and his drive to connect with fans everywhere. If you’re in the Calgary area, don’t let this chance pass you by. With Marshall’s soulful openers and Adams’ electrifying finale, it’s a perfect recipe for an unforgettable evening.

Shop for Bryan Adams & Amanda Marshall tickets at Scotiabank Saddledome on September 26

