Canadian Finals Rodeo rides into Edmonton this October

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) - Photo by Paul J Everett CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Rodeo enthusiasts, mark your calendars for an action-packed string of events as the Canadian Finals Rodeo heads to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Spanning multiple dates from October 1 through October 4, this multi-day showcase will bring top-tier rodeo talent together under one roof. Fans can look forward to an adrenaline-pumping display of bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding, all while cheering on the sport’s most skilled athletes. Whether you’re a seasoned rodeo follower or a newcomer eager to see what the excitement is all about, this series of events promises thrills at every turn.

Tickets for the Canadian Finals Rodeo are available at the Rogers Place box office. You can also purchase through Canadian Finals Rodeo on ScoreBig, where you’ll find seating options free of hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Canadian Finals Rodeo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Each day of competition brings its own unique drama, as riders push their limits to earn top marks and vie for the championship title.

Edmonton has a proud tradition of celebrating western sports, and this year’s Canadian Finals Rodeo looks to continue that legacy. With Rogers Place’s modern facilities and ample seating, fans can enjoy the fast-paced action in comfort. Gather your friends and family for a glimpse into one of North America’s most exciting athletic spectacles. From the thunder of hooves to the roar of the crowd, each performance delivers a surge of excitement that simply can’t be replicated elsewhere.

Shop for Canadian Finals Rodeo tickets at Rogers Place in Edmonton: