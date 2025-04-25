Catch Eladio Carrion in San Diego at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air

Southern California is in for a Latin music treat when Eladio Carrion performs at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego on September 26. With a signature style that fuses trap, reggaeton, and rap, Carrion has captivated fans around the globe, turning heads with his lyrical depth and potent stage charisma.

Tickets are on sale now at the theatre’s box office, and ScoreBig also offers an option to purchase with no hidden fees. Carrion’s live concerts are a whirlwind of sound, lights, and crowd engagement—he doesn’t just perform for the audience, he performs with them. From his early buzzworthy singles to his more recent major releases, his music invites listeners to experience both the grit and the glamour of contemporary Latin trap.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre is a gem of a venue, known for its laid-back outdoor ambiance and clear acoustics, which make it an ideal spot for enjoying live performances under the San Diego sky. With the city’s warm climate, you can count on a comfortable evening, perfect for dancing and soaking in the show’s vibrant atmosphere.

Don’t let this chance pass you by—Eladio Carrion’s appearance in San Diego promises an unforgettable evening of musical chemistry. Book your tickets soon and prepare to be swept into a fusion of rhythms that define the cutting edge of Latin music. Whether you’re a longtime follower or a new recruit to his fan base, this is a performance that’s not to be missed.

Eladio Carrion tickets at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on September 26

