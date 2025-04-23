Celebrate Christmas Together in Greensboro on Nov. 28

Amy Grant (image courtesy ScoreBig)

“Christmas Together” is coming to Greensboro, and fans of holiday music are in for a joyous evening. Amy Grant—alongside Michael W. Smith and CeCe Winans—will take the stage at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on November 28. Known for delivering timeless Christmas classics and fresh interpretations of holiday favorites, these acclaimed artists create a warm, uplifting atmosphere that resonates with audiences of all ages. Greensboro concertgoers can look forward to an evening that blends faith-infused music and seasonal cheer, perfect for ushering in the spirit of the holidays.

Tickets for “Christmas Together” are on sale now, available through the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts box office. For those who prefer purchasing online, ScoreBig offers seats to major events without hidden fees, making it easier than ever to secure a spot at this can’t-miss performance. With Grant’s gentle vocals, Smith’s piano virtuosity and Winans’ powerful range, the show promises an unforgettable night of music, fellowship and celebration. Whether you’ve been following these artists for years or are new to their work, this concert is sure to captivate and inspire.

Audiences who have seen these legendary performers before know to expect a multi-sensory experience, complete with lush arrangements, heartfelt storytelling and surprise duets. Greensboro is thrilled to welcome these iconic voices, and fans should act fast to ensure they don’t miss out on an evening that celebrates unity, hope and the true spirit of the season.

Shop for Christmas Together: Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans tickets at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on November 28

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Christmas Together: Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.