Celebrate the Season in Detroit on Dec. 1

Amy Grant (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Detroit will ring in the holiday spirit this December when Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and CeCe Winans bring their acclaimed “Christmas Together” show to the historic Fox Theatre. Slated for December 1, the event promises a grand celebration of Yuletide favorites, from cherished carols to contemporary Christmas anthems. These artists each bring a unique style to the stage—Grant’s warm storytelling, Smith’s signature keyboard work, and Winans’ soul-stirring gospel prowess—ensuring a memorable evening for fans of all ages. With a venue as iconic as the Fox Theatre, audiences can anticipate a stunning visual backdrop to the seasonal sounds.

Tickets for “Christmas Together” in Detroit are on sale now at the Fox Theatre box office. For those looking to secure a seat online, ScoreBig offers a stress-free way to purchase tickets without hidden fees. It’s an opportunity for concertgoers to hear some of the most beloved holiday songs performed live, creating a festive atmosphere perfect for families, friends and anyone eager to welcome the Christmas season. Whether you’ve grown up singing along to Grant’s holiday classics or found inspiration in Winans’ gospel roots, this show brings a unifying sense of hope and togetherness.

Each year, “Christmas Together” touches hearts with timeless melodies that remind us of the meaning behind the celebrations. Detroit fans won’t want to miss this stop on the popular holiday tour. Secure your tickets early and get ready to join in singing along with some of the finest voices in modern Christian and pop music.

Shop for Christmas Together: Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans tickets at Fox Theatre – Detroit on December 1

